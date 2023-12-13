Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,303 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $17,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,079,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,119,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.38. The stock had a trading volume of 252,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.15. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $164.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2448 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

