Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 12.6% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Invictus Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco QQQ worth $116,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,583,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,680,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.97 and its 200 day moving average is $369.84. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $400.79.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

