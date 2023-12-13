Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $400.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,343,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,686,410. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $400.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

