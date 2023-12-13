Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Osaic Holdings Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,648,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,555 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.7% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.49% of Invesco QQQ worth $978,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $398.67 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $398.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.84.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.