Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 347.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,913 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4,084.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.61. 410,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

