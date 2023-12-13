Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Increased by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1,382.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after buying an additional 1,720,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.34. 2,772,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695,767. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.24. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.