Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Position Lowered by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

RYU stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,303. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $99.69 and a one year high of $127.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

