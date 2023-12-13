Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period.

SPLV stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,341. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.06. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $66.03.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

