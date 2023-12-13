Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,782 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 177% compared to the average volume of 1,003 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at $23,522,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 986.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 398,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 361,684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 510,701 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,672,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 91,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triatomic Management LP acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth $676,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

NYSE GOTU remained flat at $3.44 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,198,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,893. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $897.60 million, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of -0.34. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CLSA downgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.32 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. China Renaissance lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.