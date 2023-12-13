Invictus Private Wealth LLC Has $130.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.0% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $130,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.14. 899,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,939. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $427.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.01. The company has a market cap of $341.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

