Invictus Private Wealth LLC Has $28.25 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.0% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $10,071,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 270,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $631.71. The company had a trading volume of 403,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $635.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $576.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.36. The firm has a market cap of $279.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.60.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

