Invictus Private Wealth LLC Has $31.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Invictus Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $31,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.61. 33,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,738. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $257.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

