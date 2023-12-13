iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 509,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,910,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQ. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,356,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931,422 shares during the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth approximately $64,318,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 10.5% during the first quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 79,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,600 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,956,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in iQIYI by 147.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,603,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

