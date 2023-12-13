IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Down 3%

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.39 and last traded at $41.39. 2,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IRMD

IRadimed Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $531.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.87.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $230,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,950 shares in the company, valued at $14,199,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $230,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,950 shares in the company, valued at $14,199,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 2,237 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $88,920.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at $561,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,027 shares of company stock worth $1,615,709. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IRadimed

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in IRadimed by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.