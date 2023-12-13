Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,474 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

IRM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.70. 222,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

