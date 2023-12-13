iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.58. 954,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average of $81.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

