iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 445.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 120,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IGSB opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.