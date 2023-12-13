iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2889 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

