iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 11.4% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $15,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.