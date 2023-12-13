iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Shares Sold by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2,063.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,822 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $294,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

Shares of AOK stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

