iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

