iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Lowered by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,319,000.

IEMG traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $49.05. 3,086,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,877,684. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

