iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up about 0.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 443,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,458. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.