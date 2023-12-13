iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Chapin Davis Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.9% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $466.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,742. The company has a 50-day moving average of $441.85 and a 200 day moving average of $442.77. The stock has a market cap of $361.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $467.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.