iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,826,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.31. The stock had a trading volume of 692,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,996. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $467.31. The company has a market cap of $361.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $441.85 and its 200-day moving average is $442.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.