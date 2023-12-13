iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.19. The stock had a trading volume of 873,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $467.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

