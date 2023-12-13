iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,721. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

