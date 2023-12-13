iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Holdings Lifted by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.05. 149,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,803. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $102.14.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

