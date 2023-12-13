iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 291,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $101.99. The stock had a trading volume of 154,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.72 and a 1 year high of $102.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.30.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.