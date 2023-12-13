iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.48

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.48 and last traded at $81.39, with a volume of 318806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.01.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.37.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after acquiring an additional 576,880 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

