iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.48

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2023

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSVGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.48 and last traded at $81.39, with a volume of 318806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.01.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.37.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after acquiring an additional 576,880 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.