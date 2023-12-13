iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.48

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.48 and last traded at $81.39, with a volume of 318806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.01.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.37.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.