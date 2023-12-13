iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,016 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD stock opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.23 and a 52 week high of $75.10.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

