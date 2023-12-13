iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

