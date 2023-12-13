iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 263,125 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,645.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.92. 546,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,050. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

