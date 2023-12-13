iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stake Boosted by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tnf LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FALN opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

