iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $92.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,172. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

