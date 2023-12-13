iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.0% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,945,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,461,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.