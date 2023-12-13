iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.11. The stock had a trading volume of 186,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,456. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

