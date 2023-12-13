iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCZ stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 198,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,555. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

