iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Tnf LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Tnf LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 4.2% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tnf LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

EFV stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

