iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,020 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $17,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after buying an additional 617,798,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,703,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,069,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,328 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

