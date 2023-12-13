iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,135 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,707,000 after buying an additional 2,863,210 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,637,000 after buying an additional 1,168,718 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $107.10. 1,161,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.00. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

