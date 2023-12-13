iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.19. 1,434,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,010. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.00. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

