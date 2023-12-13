iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.89. The stock had a trading volume of 88,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,772. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.23 and a fifty-two week high of $256.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

