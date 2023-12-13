iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3,045.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $255.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $206.23 and a twelve month high of $255.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

