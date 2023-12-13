iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IWF opened at $296.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $296.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

