iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.02 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $164.18. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

