iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $144.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

