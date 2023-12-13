iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Cut by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.69. 300,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,592. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

