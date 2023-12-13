iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,926 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.70% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $240,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average of $70.24. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

