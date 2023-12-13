iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,395 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 5.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $64,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,727,000 after purchasing an additional 775,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,906,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $73.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

